Eagle Bluff Lighthouse by pictorialnarrative
121 / 365

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse

Opening in 1868 in Fish Creek Wisconsin to help mariners navigate Lake Michigan's Green Bay, this cream city brick lighthouse cost $12,000 to build is one of my absolute favorites. Before electrification and automation, lighthouse keeping was a strenuous job, but at least this structure was on the mainland and suitable for family life. The second keeper had a 35 year tenure here and raised a family seven children before retiring. On this first day of a family vacation, we caught a lucky rainbow at dusk.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
Photo Details

