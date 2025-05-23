Eagle Bluff Lighthouse

Opening in 1868 in Fish Creek Wisconsin to help mariners navigate Lake Michigan's Green Bay, this cream city brick lighthouse cost $12,000 to build is one of my absolute favorites. Before electrification and automation, lighthouse keeping was a strenuous job, but at least this structure was on the mainland and suitable for family life. The second keeper had a 35 year tenure here and raised a family seven children before retiring. On this first day of a family vacation, we caught a lucky rainbow at dusk.