USS Cobia

This Gato-class WWII era submarine is docked at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. We took the Memorial Day tour and learned a lot about this highly restored museum boat. The world's oldest operational radar is on the Cobia and one of the 16 cylinder diesel powerplants still works and is brought to life occasionally (it is very loud, hot, and foul-smelling in that engine room). The bow deck gun shown here is not original equipment.