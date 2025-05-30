Sign up
126 / 365
Pickwick Place Looking Up
A keyhole alley off E Jackson St, Pickwick Place has exactly one establishment - a coffee shop with outdoor seating only. It feels like a dream any time of day.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
1
K R Bard
@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th May 2025 7:45am
Tags
iphone
ByBri
We're always being told to look up, awesome shot.
July 11th, 2025
