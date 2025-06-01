Jill Natasha Parker-Price's The Spirit of DuSable

This stainless steel sculpture stands near the DuSable Black History Museum in Washington Park. Accodding fo the Parks website the "nine-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture symbolizes three periods of local history— the founding of Chicago, the Great Fire of 1871, and the present-day city. A series of stainless steel bars connect these three eras in different places, suggesting the transient influences on Chicago — from DuSable himself, to the ethnic groups of the city, to more abstract notions of growth and change."