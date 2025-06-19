Previous
Juneteenth at SpaceShareLab by pictorialnarrative
127 / 365

Juneteenth at SpaceShareLab

I was invited to photograph musicians at a first annual Juneteenth public celebration that featured children's activities, a genealogy presentation, food, a sing-along, and good company. It culminated in a small march up and down King Drive, which felt rather magical at the time - even the normally furious pace of traffic slowed and honked in appreciation. The organizers and attendees were so gracious - it was a highlight of my year as a constant learner. Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of enslaved people in Texas at the end of the Civil War and years after Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. It became a local and then nationally recognized celebration in part because it was a spontaneous leap of human progress - a reminder that freedom is seized and is not granted by others.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact