Juneteenth at SpaceShareLab

I was invited to photograph musicians at a first annual Juneteenth public celebration that featured children's activities, a genealogy presentation, food, a sing-along, and good company. It culminated in a small march up and down King Drive, which felt rather magical at the time - even the normally furious pace of traffic slowed and honked in appreciation. The organizers and attendees were so gracious - it was a highlight of my year as a constant learner. Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of enslaved people in Texas at the end of the Civil War and years after Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. It became a local and then nationally recognized celebration in part because it was a spontaneous leap of human progress - a reminder that freedom is seized and is not granted by others.