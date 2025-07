Crown Fountain by Jaume Plensa

Comprised of basic elements - glass, stone, water, and LED lights, these two 50 foot tall towers show 1,000 different faces of Chicago. Every few minutes, a water spout spits from an open mouth, delighting the visitors as show here. I read on the Millennium Park Foundation website that the concept is a reference to traditional gargoyles and that the flowing water is a symbol of life force. This beloved park feature was added in 2004 and extensively renovated in 2017.