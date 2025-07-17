Previous
Kyrgz Cafe Owner by pictorialnarrative
Kyrgz Cafe Owner

I met Bermet as a professional model at a local portrait meetup in 2023. I've since learned about my friend's identities as an immigrant, a mother, and now a small business owner. The honeycake is the best treat on the menu!
K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
