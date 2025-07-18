Sign up
137 / 365
Farmers Market Flower Arrangement
I bought this arrangement from a Lao farmer at the downtown Thursday market. Before bringing it home on the train, I brought it to lunch and a few office meetings as a simple expression of natural beauty.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
K R Bard
@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
Photo Details
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th July 2025 7:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
105
,
d850
