Previous
Farmers Market Flower Arrangement by pictorialnarrative
137 / 365

Farmers Market Flower Arrangement

I bought this arrangement from a Lao farmer at the downtown Thursday market. Before bringing it home on the train, I brought it to lunch and a few office meetings as a simple expression of natural beauty.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact