Two Michelin Stars

Tuesday night I attended an industry discussion regarding corporate data governance and innovation. It was hosted at Oriole, a very swanky high end New American restaurant. I was nor born into 7 course opulent meals so I am always bemused by the tiny portions and serious decorum. This image was a "wagyu steak" and "salad" that a person could gulp down in one bite. I tried to savor it - just like the rest of every day's experiences.