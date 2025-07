Ugliest Architecture in West Loop?

215 N Desplaines St in West Loop Chicago is a mixed use uninspiring brown brick and standing seam metal cladding (complete with failing paint!) design that seems like it would belong in the exurbs, not in the city core. I visited to check out a new film photography service and the interior is also dated and shabby (not chic). The rest of West Loop is fully rehabbed and wildly unaffordable, which probably makes this building even more unappealing.