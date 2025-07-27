Previous
Harley Davidson WLA by pictorialnarrative
Harley Davidson WLA

This 1940s wartime era motorcycle model helped spur biker and chopper culture in the US by flooding the postwar market with reliable surplus vehicles that soldiers had become accustomed during service. I imagine modified versions of this machine may have been present at the big rally at Soldier Field in 1946, organized by the infamous Outlaw Motorcycle Club of suburban McCook, IL. The example shown was displayed at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh WI and I used a free image processing site to remove a distracting background.
K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
