Previous
Interior of 215 N Desplaines by pictorialnarrative
146 / 365

Interior of 215 N Desplaines

With a little creative superwide framing and dramatic edits, this horrible architecture (a followup from last week) is kinda nice to view.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact