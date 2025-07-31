Sign up
147 / 365
Fresh Mural
Dorian Sylvain is the name of the muralist that created this piece of public art. It reminds me of the urban art festival I visited at Sassoon Docks in Mumbai in 2023.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
K R Bard
@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
Tags
