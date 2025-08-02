Previous
Tomato Hornworm Caterpillar by pictorialnarrative
149 / 365

Tomato Hornworm Caterpillar

The garden destroying tomato hornworm shows up some years, usually on tomato plants but also on other Solanaceae (including tobacco). It becomes a hawkmoth, a pollinator. You can almost hear the munching sound!
K R Bard

