Andersonville photo walk

The Beers and Cameras Chicago crew came out for a cold but not frigid winter photowalk in the formerly Swedish immigrant enclave of Andersonville, a neighborhood on the north side of Chicago. This is a composite image of two film shots: the bottom is Rosa, our unofficial mascot and the top is a well-known T-shirts and pop culture oddities shop called Strange Cargo. From the about us page: A Chicago staple since 1983. Yep, that is pretty darn old. We started off as a vintage clothing and shoe store. Jay and Sheldon, two fearless brothers reared in their father's Detroit pawnshop, travelled the country loooking for the best goods that Chicago had ever seen. During their travels they came across a shuttered t-shirt shop from the 70's. They purchased its entire contents and turned Strange Cargo into a ful fledged custom t-shirt shop. That was a long time ago or just yesterday.



Now Sheldon has ridden off into the sunset. Jay moved the store from Wrigleyville to new digs in Andersonville. Our customers come from all over to get one-of-a-kind custom t-shirts and buy from our huge selection of tchotchkes. From Garbage Pail Kids trading cards to Whoopee Cushions to socks, socks, and more socks; we've got something for you.