Happy accidents on film

I spent less than an hour exposing a 36-frame roll of high speed color negative film at a group photo shoot and learned something. First, there may have been a manufacturing defect in this film - I got a lot of weird red artifacts on nearly every frame. Second, it could be light leaks (older film cameras are notorious for these). Third, my flash decided not to fire for this frame and I had to bring up the shadows in Lightroom. Fourth, I still kinda like this image of a model having a batman necktie fitted. I might never know why the film came out like this, but I know I was there and decided to press the shutter button with that composition - even with digital, there are no true do-overs in photography.