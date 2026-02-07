Órale! Lowrider Chicago Car Club

The annual Chicago Auto Show includes not just current and concept cars from leading manufacturers but also classic and custom cars. The highlight for me was the cars, culture, and owners from a lowrider club formed here in 2019. These cars have names, extensive modification to form and function, and have come to represent distinctive Mexican American identity rooted in postwar car culture. Predictably, the laws were changed in many US States to frustrate the owners of modified cars, and so hydraulics were added to pump cars up to "legal running height" while still permitting a slammed lowrider height when no longer at official inspection.