Day begins by pictureme
Photo 411

Day begins

The day begins at lovely Williamstown. Had some time to be able to detour a little before going into work. I could have stayed for hours - love my marinas.
You can just get a glimpse of Westgate Bridge at the back.

I did play with the image just a little. :)
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
