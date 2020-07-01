Previous
Rio Vista by pictureme
Rio Vista

A recent visit to Mildura - a city located in the far North West of my state. A homestead built around 1889 for a family connected to implementing an irrigation scheme in the district - opening up the land for farming and viticulture.

Currently in 6 weeks of lockdown. Melbourne has had a recent spike in Covid-19 cases - not good at all.
I feel for everyone impacted by this terrible illness. Not to mention the impact on the economy - hospitality, tourism, the arts - devastating. Hope everyone can stay strong and get through this. Thinking of you all.
Evelyn

Jenn
Such a nice shot
July 9th, 2020  
