No go zone

The pier is currently closed for repair. But what a great day it was to head out for a walk. The State had snow, hail and rain - not as windy as I have seen it, but still, so invigorating to be out amongst it - love it! :) Putting some extra photos up from today’s walk as I have a few gaps to fill in my album, plus just haven’t been out and about lately - due to lockdown mostly. Weather’s been cold and wet too - Winter’s not letting go just yet.