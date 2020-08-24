Sign up
Photo 433
Local views
Great boardwalk along the beach.
Pretty popular with walkers, joggers, people out walking their dogs, family groups, even the occasional cyclist.
Always nice to explore.
Really appreciate the efforts that our local Council puts into providing this type of
infrastructure for everyone to enjoy.
This image is filling a gap for Monday,
24 August 2020 as I didn’t take any photos on this day.
This image was captured on Sunday,
23 August 2020.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Evelyn
@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
23rd August 2020 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
melbourne
,
beach
,
australia
,
victoria
,
frankston
,
boardwalk
,
coastal
