Local views

Great boardwalk along the beach.
Pretty popular with walkers, joggers, people out walking their dogs, family groups, even the occasional cyclist.
Always nice to explore.

Really appreciate the efforts that our local Council puts into providing this type of
infrastructure for everyone to enjoy.

This image is filling a gap for Monday,
24 August 2020 as I didn’t take any photos on this day.
This image was captured on Sunday,
23 August 2020.
24th August 2020

Evelyn

Evelyn
