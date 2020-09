The golden hour

The hour I’ve chosen to leave the house during lockdown. 1 hour of exercise permitted per day within a 5km radius of one’s home. I tend to gravitate towards the same location. The reason why my photos haven’t varied much of late. Hopefully, this lockdown achieves the results we are all working towards. The numbers are definitely on a downward trajectory - not far enough as yet, however. Back to zero daily new cases would be nice - even better if this could be sustained over time!