Bridge over “Sweetwater Creek”

Returned to the area where I had cycled yesterday - but this time drove to the location and went for a walk instead. A bit of rain accentuated the richness of the greenery offered by the surrounding bushland. I could see and hear the gushing water in the creek below. Seeing plenty of beautiful native birds and hearing their sweet sounds added to the pleasure of the walk - despite the rain. :). Can’t believe this is in just a few kms of my home and that I haven’t explored it before.