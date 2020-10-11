Sign up
Photo 454
Another lovely evening
Very pleasant down at the foreshore.
Proceeded by a stroll along the pier.
Nice way to end the day. :)
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Evelyn
@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
454
photos
28
followers
36
following
0
365
iPhone X
11th October 2020 7:08pm
Tags
sunset
,
melbourne
,
beach
,
clouds
,
australia
,
pier
,
bay
,
victoria
,
frankston
,
foreshore
