Another lovely evening by pictureme
Photo 454

Another lovely evening

Very pleasant down at the foreshore.
Proceeded by a stroll along the pier.
Nice way to end the day. :)
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
124% complete

