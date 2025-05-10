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Looking towards Huon Hill by pictureme
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Looking towards Huon Hill

Whenever I visit Wodonga in North-East Victoria, we often take the opportunity of climbing the hills at the back of where we’re staying to take in the views across Albury-Wodonga and the surrounding hills. Admittedly, it wasn’t a particularly good day for it - appeared to be smoke haze from perhaps some scheduled burns which obscured the views somewhat - but still, some great walking tracks through the bush, and the bird-life is great to see and hear also. I believe this may be looking towards Huon Hill.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Evelyn

@pictureme
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