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North-East Victoria by pictureme
Photo 516

North-East Victoria

Absolutely love the North-East. The high country is amazing. We were heading home from a weekend away in the pretty little township of Jamieson. Decided to take a different way home. 😎
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
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