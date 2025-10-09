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Silo Art by pictureme
Photo 518

Silo Art

Absolutely adore silo art. My understanding is that grain silos no longer in use are used as canvases to showcase local flora and fauna, also local identities of the surrounding community, historical events and more. Whoever started this trend has to be highly commended. Such talented artists producing incredible and inspiring artworks. This is what the Art Silo Trail website has to say . . .
“Every mural, every painted silo is a testament to the unwavering spirit of Regional Australia. The movement transcends the boundaries of art, becoming a robust engine that drives tourism, invigorates local economies, and rekindles the social fabric of communities.”
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
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howozzie ace
That is a beautiful mural, very talented artist/s.
April 26th, 2026  
Sid ace
I agree with howozzie, what an excellent concept...
April 26th, 2026  
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