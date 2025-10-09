Silo Art

Absolutely adore silo art. My understanding is that grain silos no longer in use are used as canvases to showcase local flora and fauna, also local identities of the surrounding community, historical events and more. Whoever started this trend has to be highly commended. Such talented artists producing incredible and inspiring artworks. This is what the Art Silo Trail website has to say . . .

“Every mural, every painted silo is a testament to the unwavering spirit of Regional Australia. The movement transcends the boundaries of art, becoming a robust engine that drives tourism, invigorates local economies, and rekindles the social fabric of communities.”