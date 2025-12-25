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(Formerly) Teddywaddy West Primary School by pictureme
Photo 520

(Formerly) Teddywaddy West Primary School

My husband’s old Primary School located at Teddyweddy West, Wimmera - Mallee, North-West Victoria. Obviously no longer in use, but still hanging in there - just! 😎
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
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