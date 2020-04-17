Previous
Walk by pikespeak70
15 / 365

Walk

I took a walk in the park with a great friend today and I was stopped in my tracks by the beauty of this spot.
Thank you for the WALK!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Julian

@pikespeak70
I first thought I would post all pic's of Pikes Peak and the different views of the Mountain. I will put a lot on here...
Jay
wow! fantastic! so green
April 18th, 2020  
