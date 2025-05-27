Previous
New neighbors … by pilgrimcano
New neighbors …

Well that’s what we’re hoping for anyway lol There is a nest already with baby wrens in the bush close by and we’re hoping perhaps relatives will move in here 😊
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Super cute!!!
May 28th, 2025  
