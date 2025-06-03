Sign up
11 / 365
I’m so thankful
For a grandson that is SO helpful! He put this bookshelf together in no time and look at that smile! ❤️
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd June 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Good job! I could use him at my house!
June 4th, 2025
Janis
@marylandgirl58
😄😄 A handy fellow!
June 4th, 2025
