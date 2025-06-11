Previous
Look Grandma! by pilgrimcano
19 / 365

Look Grandma!

My grandsons with their magnifying glass trying to figure out if these were tadpoles lol
They were! We put them back in their pond when we were finished examining them! I love kids’curiosity for nature ❤️
