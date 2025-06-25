Previous
I love my bedside fan! by pilgrimcano
I love my bedside fan!

The heat wave the past two days sent me to the store to find one of these!! Perfect for personal use!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
