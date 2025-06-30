Previous
Paint by sticker by pilgrimcano
38 / 365

Paint by sticker

Instead of paint. My 11 year old grandson finished this picture. Very pretty! ❤️
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
