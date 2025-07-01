Previous
Sweet Sugared Lemon 🍋 by pilgrimcano
Sweet Sugared Lemon 🍋

A cozy citrusy smell 😊
I love candles
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
My daughter works for Bath & body Works. We always have candles in the house!
July 2nd, 2025  
Janis
@marylandgirl58 Lucky you!! 👍😃
July 2nd, 2025  
