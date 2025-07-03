Previous
My grandaughter planted this flower by pilgrimcano
41 / 365

My grandaughter planted this flower

For her mom last year and it grew back this year. She was a very happy five year old 🌸💖
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
