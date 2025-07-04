Previous
Happy Fourth of July!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 by pilgrimcano
Happy Fourth of July!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

We’re set to watch the grandkids shoot their fire crackers off!! 🇺🇸
Janis

@pilgrimcano
