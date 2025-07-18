Previous
The Blessing by pilgrimcano
The Blessing

Of little helpers! They were so excited to pick the ripe (and maybe not so ripe lol) tomatoes! I love it! ❤️❤️
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
