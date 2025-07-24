Previous
New little flower by pilgrimcano
62 / 365

New little flower

From my violet plant that I got over a year ago! I didn’t think it would live let alone produce flowers the following year!!🌺🌸
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact