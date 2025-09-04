Previous
Extra large keto chocolate chip cookie by pilgrimcano
Extra large keto chocolate chip cookie

That I baked in the air fryer. I had to cut it like a pie lol It was delicious!! 🍪
Janis

@pilgrimcano
