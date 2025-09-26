Previous
IMG_3282 by pilgrimcano
124 / 365

IMG_3282

26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Janis

@pilgrimcano
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Looks nice. Brings back some bad jingo for me though. My wife loves these things, but leaves them up waaaay too long. We had an argument about one in 2023 when I wanted to take the Christmas one off the door on the first week of January.. The next one went up in mid-September of 23 and stayed on the door THRU Christmas of 2024!!! I fianlly took it down the second week of 2025 and hid it.....she will never find it....😲
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact