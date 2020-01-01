Previous
Current energy level by pinkhairedmom
1 / 365

Current energy level

Blair falling asleep sitting up.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Tami Kwiatt

@pinkhairedmom
Carla Smith
I fall asleep like this too! Great capture! You will have plenty of stories to tell.
January 2nd, 2020  
