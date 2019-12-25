Sign up
232 / 365
Christmas magic
This year has been filled with sadness and grief. Somehow we still managed to make a magical Christmas moving toward I’m ready to commit to creating and capturing these moments again.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
0
0
Jennifer
@pinknpurfect
Just a newbie looking for a chance to grow. Hoping 365 days of challenging myself will help me reach new goals. I have an on...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
children
,
lights
,
of
,
holiday
,
bokeh
,
magic
,
capture
,
“depth
,
field”
