Previous
Next
Accidental find by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1456

Accidental find

we were taking a walk today in a village we don't know and discovered this just beside the road behind some trees. It was very powerful .
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
Beautiful capture. I can almost hear the sound of the water...
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise