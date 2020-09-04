Previous
Moon by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1461

Moon

it was a glorious moon last night. I took a snapshot with my phone and it made the street lights the dominant feature and even picked up some green in the grass which you couldn't see in the darkness.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
