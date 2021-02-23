Previous
Next
Sewing by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1502

Sewing

I have been busy sewing during lockdown. My husband wanted a fleece hoodie to match the grandchildrens
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise