Previous
Next
New boat by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1535

New boat

We have two lifeboats, one is a hovercraft shown , the other a boat. The hovercraft is needed for our large area of mudflats and quicksands
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Nice shot
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise