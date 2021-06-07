Previous
Mountains by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1537

Mountains

I think we have the nicest view in the world.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous lines and tones, a beautiful beach scene.
June 10th, 2021  
