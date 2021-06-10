Previous
Coastal walk by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1540

Coastal walk

We all need power
10th June 2021

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
Graeme Stevens ace
I use my share of the power to run my excess of power tools, most of which I keep running at between 4.32am and 5.18am on a Sunday morning. I do this because my neighbours once parked their car 2cm over the property boundary and I have taken a vow to have my revenge no matter the cost.
June 15th, 2021  
