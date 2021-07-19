Sign up
Photo 1557
Our beautiful bay
A stroll on a hot summers evening. It was so peaceful
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
linda
@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
1557
photos
21
followers
15
following
426% complete
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970F
Taken
19th July 2021 9:12pm
Julie Ryan
Pretty scene
July 20th, 2021
